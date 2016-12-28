Today's Top Stories

2016: A Year in Review

Editors Note: The following are recaps from the top stories published in The Star-Herald throughout 2016.

Casey retires as election commissioner

Mildred Casey has been a politician for the past 34 years but opposition has not been a problem in maintaining that longevity.

She only had one opponent for one election during her tenure.

All-Central MS Defensive MVP: Julius Erving

The Ethel Tiger football team finished the 2016 season with a 4-7 overall record and a 3-5 Region 3-1A mark, its best record since the 2009 season. 

All-Central MS Offensive MVP: Kadarius Banks

Although the season did not go quite as expected for the Kosciusko Whippet football team, there were quite a few players that had really productive seasons.  Junior running back Kadarius Banks, named the All-Central Mississippi Football Awards...

Police on lookout for suspect in Tuesday night robbery

Police are on the lookout for a suspect wanted from an armed robbery at Blue Moon Wine and Spirits Tuesday night. 

Lifestyles

Help from Good Samaritan

If Devin Cox and Jennifer Massey ever had a doubt about the existance of a Good Samaritan they... READ MORE

