Today's Top Stories

Police looking for suspects in break-in

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for help concerning a break-in at Central MS Firearms last week.

Winter mix hits Kosciusko

A small batch of sleet and snow hit Kosciusko this morning.

Election commissioners sworn in

6th District chancery court judge Edward Fenwick swore in the newly elected and re-elected election commissioners Thursday morning at the Attala County Courthouse. 

Ellington takes over as supervisor president

Kary Ellington took over the gavel Tuesday morning from Tim Pinkard as the new president of the Attala County Board of Supervisors.

Whippets finish second at East Webster

The Kosciusko Whippets and Lady Whippets recently upped their overall records to 13-3 and 10-6 respectively with two tournament wins and one tournament loss over the last week in the East Webster Invitational.

Heaven is my Goal opens new church in McAdams

Heaven is My Goal, a ministry founded by Evangelist Martha Jones in 2009, reached a milestone with the grand opening of a house of worship on Saturday night at 5787 Attala Road 4045 in the McAdams Community.

Pages

Lifestyles

Heaven is my Goal opens new church in McAdams

Heaven is My Goal, a ministry founded by Evangelist Martha Jones in 2009, reached a milestone... READ MORE

Help from Good Samaritan
FCA honor roll
Holmes CC honor roll
Money donated to Holdiness Cycling Fund
PDS ministers at Atwood