MDOT continues efforts to clear roadways in Jackson
Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews across the state continue efforts to clear roads and bridges in the Jackson-Metro area.
Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews across the state continue efforts to clear roads and bridges in the Jackson-Metro area.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting ice on roads and bridges in several counties in north and central Mississippi.
The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen reviewed a draft of a proposed zoning ordinance that was presented last month.
The Kosciusko School Board of Trustees took no action after meeting for nearly two hours in closed session Tuesday night to discuss unspecified personnel action.
Attala County could see snow as soon as Friday afternoon according to the National Weather Service.
The Mississippi Legislature is back in session and one item sits as the top issue: How should... READ MORE
The Kosciusko Whippets and Lady Whippets recently upped their overall records to 13-3 and 10-6... READ MORE
Heaven is My Goal, a ministry founded by Evangelist Martha Jones in 2009, reached a milestone... READ MORE