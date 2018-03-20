Victor joins the Attala County Sheriff's Department

Victor joins the Attala County Sheriff's DepartmentBy KAREN FIORETTI,
Victor, a K-9 that will work with Deputy Scott Walter, arrived Friday for two weeks of bonding time for the partners before they head to Hattiesburg for training.
