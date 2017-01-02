SO Deputy injured in warrant search

An investigator with the Attala County Sheriff’s Office suffered an injury during the execution of a search warrant last week.

County Sheriff Tim Nail stated that at approximately 2:30 p.m. ACSO served a warrant at 103 Landrum Street alongside the Kosciusko Police Department. During the execution of the warrant Investigator Steven Teague sustained a laceration to his left arm.

According to Nail, Teague was transported to Baptist-Attala by private vehicle and then to Baptist Hospital in Jackson. Teague was treated and released.

After the raid one person was taken into custody. Calvin Carter, 30, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Leake County Detention Center.