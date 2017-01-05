Durant bears brunt of Sunday storms

Despite significant storm damage and a lack of power, the city of Durant will hold scheduled elections tomorrow. Attala County sustained some damage, but had the capacity to send personnel and equipment to assist Durant.

The storm took the life of one Durant resident and trapped a number of others in their homes until Fire Department personnel could rescue them.

Carlton Hurt, a former town employee, was killed when a beam collapsed after a large tree fell onto the house where he lived. Children in the home at the time did not suffer significant injury, according to city officials.

"We had a few people trapped in three different houses, but we got them out," said Fire Chief Kelly Boyd. "We got all the roads cleared Sunday, but we've got a lot of trees still on the houses."

Police Chief John Haynes said a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily will remain in effect until power is restored to the entire community. That is expected to take at least five days.

"There are 25 state agents here day and night making sure that none of the stores are looted," said Haynes.

Although power remains out, water service was quickly restored after a generator was brought in to power pumps, according to Mayor Tasha Davis.

"Agencies are on-site trying to do placement for people whose homes were totally destroyed," she said. "Thankfully everyone had a place to rest their heads last night."

Ward 5 Alderman Linda McDonald said that despite the damage and the challenges they now face, the community is grateful. Tyson's of Cathage, which employs many Durant residents, will work with the Red Cross to feed the community Tuesday through Thursday of this week.

"There have been a lot of donations. Even first- and second-graders in Kosciusko are collecting donations," she said. "It's a blessing that we have good friends."

Davis said one thing the community can use is flashlights and lanterns since there will be no power for days to come. Donations can be dropped at the Star-Herald office at 207 N. Madison St. in Kosciusko for transport to Durant. First United Methodist Church in Kosciusko and Long Creek School in Sallis are also accepting water and other donations to help the residents of Durant. American Legion Post #44 will be making an addition bottled water donation to Durant on Thursday. They will collect donations of water or cash in the Sunflower parking lot from 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday.

An updated report with more details on both Attala County and Durant, as well as more photos of storm damage, will appear in this week's Star-Herald.