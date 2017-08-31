Jenny Jones named Holmes Attala director

Dr. Jenny Bailey Jones was recently named director of the Holmes Community College Attala Center in Kosciusko, according to a press release from the college. In addition to running the Attala Center, Jenny will continue to serve as an academic dean at the college, overseeing instruction in Goodman and Kosciusko. Dr. Jones is stepping into this role held by Nancy McRight as she begins her retirement from Holmes.

"Holmes is proud to have such a capable leader in Dr. Jenny Jones," said President of Holmes Dr. Jim Haffey. "She blends decades of educational policy experience with youthful enthusiasm and creative ideas. Her experience as dean will allow her to enhance the academic offerings at the Attala Center, and her passion and close ties to the community will ensure that Attala County and the surrounding area have the college support they need."

A native of Kosciusko, Holmes has been a part of Jones' life since the fall of 1995. She has worked with the eLearning department in two capacities: instructional design coordinator and eLearning coordinator. Before working with eLearning, she served as the portal manager and media specialist for the IT department for three years. Prior to that, Dr. Jones was an instructor for the Business and Office Technology Department for 12 years. She has also been an instructor for the Mississippi Virtual Community College since 2001.

Dr. Jones earned her doctorate in Instructional Systems and Workforce Development from Mississippi State University in May. She also holds a bachelor's and a master's degree in technology with an emphasis in business technology, and a specialist degree in educational technology.

An active member of the community, Dr. Jones sits on the Kosciusko School District Board of Trustees, the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education Board and has been a member of Mississippi Educational Computing Association and the Mississippi Business Education Association, just to name a few. She is also Chairman of the Dual Credit/ Dual Enrollment Committee for the Mississippi Community and Junior College Academic Officers' Association.

Dr. Jones and her husband, William, have two children: Sara Bailey and Lizzie Kate.

For more information about the Holmes Attala Center, contact Dr. Jones at jbailey@holmescc.edu or (662) 472-9174.