KPD seeking bad check suspect

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a subject who passed counterfiet checks at Rickey's Quick Stop on Highway 12 East on Oct. 13 and Oct. 28. Anyone with information or who can identify this subject is encouraged to call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131. You can receive up to $2,500 reward if your tip leads to an arrest. All calls are kept 100% confidential.