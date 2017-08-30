'Stuff the Semi' for Texas relief efforts
Wed, 08/30/2017 - 8:47pm
“Stuff the Semi” for Texas Hurricane Relief is underway with a drop-off location at the Ivey Mechanical building parking lot, 514 North Wells St., Kosciusko.
Items will be accepted from Friday, Sept. 1, through Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Hours for drop-off are Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Monday from 8 a.m. until and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Donations needed include cleaning supplies, items for children, medical supplies, non-perishable food, bottled water and items for pets.
Donations of used clothing are not being accepted.