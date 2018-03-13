Mrs. Vivian Tyler celebrated her 100th birthday Friday, March 9, at the Atwood Home in Kosciusko, where she has resided for three years. She was born in 1918 in Choctaw County near French Camp, and is the remaining survivor of nine children born to Katie and Bob Turner.

