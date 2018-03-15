James Meredith to keynote MVSU’s 2018 Honors Convocation

As Mississippi Valley State University pauses to highlight its outstanding academic scholars, the campus will also receive gems of knowledge from activist, author and entrepreneur James Meredith during the 2018 Honors Convocation Thursday, March 22.

Meredith, a native of Kosciusko, gained national attention in 1961 after being denied admission into the University of Mississippi because of his race.

Meredith subsequently filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination, and although the state courts ruled against him, the case made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in his favor.

When Meredith arrived at the university to register for classes on September 20, 1962, he found the entrance blocked. Rioting soon erupted, and Attorney General Robert Kennedy sent 500 U.S. Marshals to the scene. Additionally, President John F. Kennedy sent military police, troops from the Mississippi National Guard and officials from the U.S. Border Patrol to keep the peace.

On October 1, 1962, James Meredith became the first black student to enroll at the University of Mississippi. In 1963, Meredith graduated with a degree in political science.

Meredith will give the keynote address during the annual convocation at 11 a.m. in the Walter Roberts Auditorium of the H.G. Carpenter Building.

During the event, MVSU scholars will receive university-wide recognition for President’s List (4.00 GPA), Distinguished Scholar (3.80-3.99 GPA), Honor Scholar (3.50-3.79 GPA) and Scholar (3.20-3.49 GPA) academic performance.

MVSU will also recognize students receiving Outstanding Scholar awards and other special academic awards during the event.