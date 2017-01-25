Baptist Health Systems partners with The Shepherd’s Touch, Inc.

Baptist Health Systems is pleased to announce its partnership with local nonprofit organization The Shepherd’s Touch, Inc. to advance the health of the Attala County community. “Supporting an organization whose mission is to meet a critical healthcare need of our community while sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ is a commitment we are glad to make,” said Tim Cook, Chairman of Baptist Medical Center Attala Board of Directors.

Baptist’s two-year commitment will allow The Shepherd’s Touch to continue providing medical, dental and optometry services to uninsured patients in Attala County and surrounding areas. The Christian nonprofit also provides medications, laboratory services, diabetes education, free meals, and devotionals.

The Shepherd’s Touch was founded in 2013 by a group of volunteers from First Baptist Church Kosciusko to give medical care to uninsured patients in the community. “We seek to provide for the patients’ physical needs as well as their spiritual needs by sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Linda Cockroft, CFNP, volunteer nurse practitioner with The Shepherd’s Touch.

Clinic is held on the second Monday of each month, with a staff of 35-40 volunteers ranging from physicians to high school students. The clinic, first held in October 2013, today provides care for more than 600 uninsured patients each year. “Baptist is honored to support the vital work of The Shepherd’s Touch as we work together with a shared mission to offer accessible primary care in Attala County,” added John Dawson, CEO of Baptist Medical Center Attala.

From its beginnings in 1911, Baptist has served Mississippi and the surrounding states as a Christian-based, non-profit comprehensive medical center. Learn more about Baptist by visiting www.mbhs.org.