Constitution Week display through Saturday
Wed, 09/20/2017 - 12:48pm
In observance of Constitution Week, established to commemorate the adoption of the United States Constitution, a framed copy of the document is on display at the Attala County Library.
Sarah Cheek (left), member of the Samuel Hammond DAR Chapter, makes the presentation to Assistant Librarian Charla Grace.
September 17-23 is designated Constitution Week and is observed and promoted annually by the Daughters of the American Revolution.