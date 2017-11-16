KPD warns of scams in area

KPD warns of scams in areaBy STAFF REPORTS,
Thu, 11/16/2017 - 9:57am
The Kosciusko Police Department would like to let the public know to be aware of certain scam's going on in Kosciusko.
If you receive a check in the mail from VyStar Credit Union regarding a Dr. Pepper Car Wrap Advertisement Program, it is a scam.
Also be aware of certain individuals that might approach you about getting money out of your checking account and placing your money into a bag. This scam is called the Pigeon Drop Scam.
If you have been a victim of any of these scams please contact your local law enforcement.