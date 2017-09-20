POW/MIA display at library

The American Legion Fred Wasson Post 44 has provided a POW/MIA table at the Attala County Library. On Friday Sept.15, Michael Horrall, adjutant/finance officer of the post, spoke at the Attala County Library explaining the meaning of each item on the table and told how the American Legion helps and supports veterans in the community.

The American Legion was started in 1919 in France and now has 2.4 million members. The Kosciusko Post was started in 1920 with 13 charter members.

The American Legion Riders of Kosciusko has 34 members.

The Ladies Auxiliary chapter members volunteer throughout the community.

Veterans depicting the eras are Wayne Gortney- Marines 66-70, Vietnam; Dub Shoemaker- Army, Korean War; Garry Davis- Army 80-83, Vietnam; Michael Horrall - Army 90-91 Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

