Suicide prevention program next Tuesday

Robin Bryant Pee, Licensed Practicing Counselor (LPC) and Administrator at Region 6- Life Help in Kosciusko, will conduct a Suicide Prevention program Tuesday, Sept. 26, noon to 1 p.m. in the meeting room of the Attala County Library.

She has worked in mental health since 2008, after receiving her bachelors in Psychology from Mississippi University for Women in 2007, Masters from University of West Alabama in 2013, and Specialist degree in 2015 from Mississippi College.

She said suicide can be defined by recognizing a death caused by the deceased in a manner to cause direct harm with the intent to die.

A suicide attempt is when this intent to die is interrupted and is non-fatal. Suicidal ideation refers to thinking about and considering a suicide, she explained.

At the Tuesday program among topics she will discuss are risk factors, preventative measures and self-care

A light lunch will be provided.

RSVP by calling the Attala County Library, 289-5141.

