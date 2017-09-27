Rolling and looping across the sky, Kosciusko native Randy Henderson will headline this year’s “Wings Over Winston” air show at the Louisville-Winston Airport on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Henderson will perform aerobatic feats in his home-built Texas T-Cart.
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr