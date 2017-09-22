Jamya Erving named Homecoming Queen

KHS students had garnered exception to recognize autistic classmate

Jamya Erving was all smiles as she was crowned Kosciusko Homecoming Queen Friday night.

Erving was escorted along the 50-yard line of Landrum Field by her father, taking her place among the other Homecoming maids before the Kosciusko-Florence matchup.

Originally, Erving had been deemed ineligible for nomination to the court because she had not met the extracurricular activity requirement.

KHS senior Makayla Montz took to facebook at the time to rally students behind an effort to request an exception to the rules on Erving’s behalf. She and other classmates lobbied teachers, administrators and school board members to garner approval.

Montz said at the time that - although Erving did not meet official requirements - she is as deserving of the honor as anyone. She noted that Erving has helped with both cheerleading and yearbook.

“Jamya has always been really supportive of the school and she always shows her school spirit. She has been an inspiration to me because no matter her struggles in life, she always has that beautiful smile on her face and she stays strong through it all,” said Montz. “I love her to death. She's super sweet and such an amazing girl… so full of life.”

Erving’s mother, Renae Cross, dabbed joyful tears from her eyes Friday evening as she watched her daughter delight in accepting the Queen’s crown and bouquet, then pose for photographs with fellow Court members and classmates.

Cross said she was touched by the seniors’ efforts to recognize her daughter’s contribution to the KHS community.

“It really touched my heart. Jamya is the sweetest, most cheerful, most sensitive child I know. She loves to help people in any way she can,” said Cross. “She is loved by so many people and I am very glad for this happy ending.”