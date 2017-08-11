The Kosciusko Band had a very successful 2017 fall marching season.
On Oct. 7, the band traveled to Gallman, where it attended the Copiah Academy Marching Festival. The band received all superior ratings in drum major, colorguard, percussion and band.
