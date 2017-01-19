Blood drive set for Friday at Baptist Attala

A blood drive is being held this Friday, January 20, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Baptist Medical Center Attala for Pisgah High School Teacher Nicole Jones.

Jones is a young wife, mother, and dedicated teacher with Rankin County Schools. She gives of herself on a daily basis, but now she needs others to do the same for her. Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) is asking volunteer donors to come out to support Nicole by giving their blood or platelets, and asking type AB donors to donate plasma.



Nicole has a life-threatening blood disorder, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP). TTP causes microscopic clots to form in small blood vessels, which can damage vital organs including heart, kidneys and brain. A major part of the treatment for TTP involves plasma exchange. Nicole will need to receive twenty units of plasma per day for ten days. As of this writing she has received the first and is scheduled for the second today (January 18). That means she still needs over 160 units of plasma. To complicate things, Nicole’s blood type is AB, which means the she can only receive plasma from AB donors (both Rh positive and Rh negative).

Because it requires special equipment to draw plasma, plasma donations are only done at three MBS draw stations: Main Center in Flowood, the Draw Station in Greenville and the Draw Station in Oxford. In the event AB donors cannot come to a draw station, they can still donate whole blood at the drive in Kosciusko where the staff will collect red cells, platelets and plasma. The plasma from these units can be combined for infusion.

All donors, despite blood type, can donate for Nicole using the code DG50. She may not be able to use the product, but the donation will be credited to her. And, there are other patients throughout Mississippi just as much in need for blood.

Donating blood is safe, simple and it saves lives. Donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID.

