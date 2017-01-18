Community members honored at Image Awards

The Dr. Martin Luther King 19th Annual Image Award Banquet was held on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at the Kosciusko High School Commons.

The 2017 Image Award for Community Patriotism was presented to Martin Roby.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts