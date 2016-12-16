Three charged with illegal sale of alcohol to minor

On Thursday, the Kosciusko Police Department and agents with the Alcohol Beverage Control did an under age alcohol detail in the City of Kosciusko.

During the operation several arrests were made including Angelina Denley, an employee at Fuel Hub Five was charged with sale of alcohol to a minor. Also charged with sale of alcohol to a minor were Arora Darshan, an employee at Blue Moon Wine and Spirits and Brandi Moore, an employee at Koolers Package Store.

All subjects where transported to the Kosciusko Police Department. They were processed and released on a cash bond of $644.25.