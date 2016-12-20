Attala County unemployment rate rises

Attala County unemployment rates rose slightly to 6.8 percent while the rest of the state is seeing its lowest rate in 12 years, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced Friday.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr