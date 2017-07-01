MDOT continues efforts to clear roadways in Jackson

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews across the state continue efforts to clear roads and bridges in the Jackson-Metro area.

Since the flash freeze event left Jackson interstates and roads covered in ice yesterday afternoon, MDOT crews in surrounding areas have worked around the clock to dispatch resources to ensure the safety of the traveling public, clear roadways and assist motorists in need. Follow MDOT on www.MDOTtraffic.com or on Twitter @MississippiDOT for updates on when roadways are safe and passable.

Roadways throughout the Jackson area remain unsafe for travel, and MDOT advises emergency travel only until road conditions improve. MDOT’s emergency response forces will remain fully staffed 24/7 until the roadway is safe for travel.

Ice has been reported on roadways and bridges in the following counties: Adams, Benton, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, DeSoto, Franklin, Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jones, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Pike, Rankin, Simpson, Smith, Tate, Tunica, Warren and Wayne.

MDOT also encourages the traveling public to pay close attention to weather and travel advisories issued by the National Weather Service and local law enforcement.

MDOT’s number one priority is the safety of the traveling public using safe driving techniques is one way to ensure you arrive at your destination safely. If you have to travel in an emergency situation, MDOT offers these winter weather driving tips

· buckle up for safety;

· slow down, especially when driving in winter weather conditions;

· allow more space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you;

· brake early to allow plenty of time to stop;

· brake gently to avoid skidding and never slam on the brakes;

· turn on lights to be more visible to other motorists;

· do not use cruise control or overdrive on icy roads;

· stay alert and look farther ahead in traffic than you normally do; and

· drive safely.

Read more about how to safely navigate winter weather conditions at www.GoMDOT.com/winter. To stay up-to-date on current road and travel conditions, visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the free MDOT mobile app, call 511 or follow @MississippiDOT on Twitter.