MDOT urges driver safety this New Year’s

The year is winding down, and the time of New Year’s resolutions and college football bowl games is quickly approaching. During this New Year’s holiday, motorists across the state will hit the roads, eager to spend time with loved ones, celebrate the end of the year and welc

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr