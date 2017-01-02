New casino coming near county line

A new casino is set to be built near the Attala County line in the coming year.

After refinancing its gaming debt in November, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has announced plans to build a new casino north of Carthage.

The tribe revealed that the site for its coming Red Water Casino was approved as part of a tribal resolution passed on Friday with the 35,800 square foot facility due to be located on a part of its Leake County reservation near Red Water Community. The 10,800-strong Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians explained that the venue is expected to be open for business by this time next year, creating approximately 200 new jobs.

The facility will feature 500 slots and 10 table games along with grab-and-go and seated dining.

“This project is a win for our tribe,” Phyliss Anderson, Chief for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, said in a statement. “The Red Water Casino will bring new jobs and more revenues to our growing population. We must invest in our future; opportunities do not stand still and wait. I am very thankful to the members of our council that support this project and believe in moving our tribe forward.”

The measure passed by a 9-7 vote with sixteen council members representing all Choctaw communities present at the called meeting.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is the only federally-recognized tribe in Mississippi. It currently operates the Silver Star Resort Casino and Golden Moon Casino in Neshoba County’s Pearl River Resort as well as the Bok Homa Casino in Jones County along with the nearby Dancing Rabbit Inn and the Geyser Falls Water Theme Park in Neshoba.