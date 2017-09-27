There was the proverbial good news and bad news when French Camp played unbeaten Nanih Waiya, with the bad far outweighing the good. The Panthers held the Warriors under their scoring average of 51 points per game, but that came in a 49-14 loss.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr