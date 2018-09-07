McAdams field house project moves forward

McAdams field house project moves forwardBy NANCY GREEN,
Mon, 07/09/2018 - 10:35am
The McAdams High School Field House Project is a step closer to becoming a reality with the school board’s approval during a Thursday night meeting of the board.
The McAdams High School Field House Project is a step closer to becoming a reality with the school board’s approval during a Thursday night meeting of the board.
When the Kosciusko Whippets take the field this season, opposing coaches will be certain to... READ MORE
W.A. and Martha Miles announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Ruth Miles, to John... READ MORE
Springdale Baptist Church
Springdale Baptist Church is having their sesquicentennial 150th... READ MORE