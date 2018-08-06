Attala County FFA makes good showing at state convention

Attala County FFA competed well at the State FFA Convention hosted by Mississippi State University.

Chapter Reporter Kristin Roby placed third in the Senior Creed Speaking Contest. 

Katie Wilkerson, Vice President Bryanna Keith, Reporter Kristin Roby, and President Trey Johnson are pictured as the chapter placed first in the Chapter Display Contest.

Attala FFA will have the opportunity to represent Mississippi at the National FFA Convention in October.

