County school board handles personnel matters

County school board handles personnel mattersBy NANCY GREEN,
Wed, 06/06/2018 - 11:22pm
Several staff members were added and two resignations accepted at the Monday night meeting of the Attala County School Board.
Several staff members were added and two resignations accepted at the Monday night meeting of the Attala County School Board.
In most of gardening, some things are more practical than other more subtle pleasures. That... READ MORE
A Celebration of Life Service for Dorsey Winborn Dorsey, 74, were held Thursday, May 31, at 11... READ MORE
Fifty-three of the last 54 SEC football titles have been won by only six teams: Alabama, Auburn... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. George Hayes of Decatur are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming... READ MORE