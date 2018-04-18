Four closed bridges await reinspection or fairer weather

By KAREN FIORETTI,
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 6:41pm

Four Attala County bridges closed in recent weeks by federal inspectors remain closed, despite repairs having been completed on two of them.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Mavis Cook Shelton

Mavis Cook Shelton, 95, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Atwood Personal Care in... READ MORE

Ralph Rone, Jr.
Jerry Brown
Sue Wood
Sarah Pender Hardison
Martha Jane Reid

Weddings & Engagements

Amanda Self to wed Matthew Page

James Keith Self of Kosciusko and Sheryl Self Haley and Dean Haley of Carrollton announce the... READ MORE

Kimberly Nicole Lepard engaged to Steven Blake Melton
Kassidy McKay Williams weds Bryan Koenig
Smith - McGill
Williams -Koenig
Dodd, Korokis to wed