Two under arrest after warrant execution

Two are under arrest after Attala County deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday.

Sheriff Tim Nail said his department served a search warrant at a residence on Highway 19 South while seeking Justin Neighbors, 26, who was previously charged with felony fleeing, no driver’s license, and two Mississippi Department of Corrections warrants. The warrant was issued after he fled deputies in the early hours of June 2.

Neighbors reported led deputies on a chase on Highway 19 South from Attala County until they cut of pursuit into Winston County.

When deputies served the warrant Wednesday, June 6, they found him hiding under a bed and he was taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the residence, deputies found methamphetamine at the location and took Kimberly Scott, 39, into custody along with Neighbors as a result.

Both are being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility.

Neighbors is charged with felony fleeing, no driver’s license and possession of methamphetamine (more than 2 grams and less that 10). He is also being held for two warrants issued by the Mississippi Department of Corrections. No bond has been set in his case.

Scott is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Her bond has been set at $5,000.