‘Aisle of Honor’ planned for Memorial Day

‘Aisle of Honor’ planned for Memorial DayBy NANCY GREEN,
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 5:22pm
Memorial Day next Monday will be marked with the Aisle of Honor ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. at Parkway Cemetery.
