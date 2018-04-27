National Day of Prayer next Thursday

Fri, 04/27/2018 - 3:19pm

The National Day of Prayer will be observed in Kosciusko on Thursday, May 3, from 12:20 to 12:40 p.,. at Red Bud Springs Memorial Park on South Natchez Street.

 
 
