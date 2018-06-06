The need is great

By KAREN FIORETTI,
Wed, 06/06/2018 - 11:27pm

Traffic along Route 12 was backed up by more than 300 cars headed toward the Helping Hands Ministry last Thursday to receive donated food.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Dorsey W. Morrow

A Celebration of Life Service for Dorsey Winborn Dorsey, 74, were held Thursday, May 31, at 11... READ MORE

Church calendar 060718
Dr. Edward L. McMillan
Kathy Pauline Watkins
A.T. Dismuke
Joe W. Moffett

Weddings & Engagements

Hayes - Ables

Mr. and Mrs. George Hayes of Decatur are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming... READ MORE

Sutton – Dew
King - Holt
Adcock – Jordan
Adcock – Jordan
Murtagh - Rutledge