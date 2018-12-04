Community Events calendar 041218

Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:23am

Diabetes management classes
Diabetes management classes will be held on April 12 and April 26 at 10 a.m. in the conference room at Premier Medical Group in Kosciusko.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Courtney Shea Prewitt Fisher

Ms. Courtney Shea Prewitt Fisher, 33, of Kosciusko, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018.

Hilda W. Walton
Sara Crowe McClure
Murlee (Boya) Hawthorne
Bobbie Rimmer
Rev. George Pitts

Weddings & Engagements

Amanda Self to wed Matthew Page

James Keith Self of Kosciusko and Sheryl Self Haley and Dean Haley of Carrollton announce the... READ MORE

Kimberly Nicole Lepard engaged to Steven Blake Melton
Kassidy McKay Williams weds Bryan Koenig
Smith - McGill
Williams -Koenig
Dodd, Korokis to wed