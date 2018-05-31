'Libraries Rock' children's program registration deadline Monday

“Libraries Rock” is the theme for this year’s 2018 Summer Library Program co-sponsored by the Attala County Library and the Mississippi Library Commission. Children are encouraged to read through the summer and attend programs and fun activities that include Choctaw Tribal Dancing on June 12, and June 19th will feature Inky the Clown on June 19, Illusionist Todd Smith on June 26, and Freedom Ranch with animal friends on July 3. All of these programs will be held at the Attala County Coliseum at 10 a.m. The final event will be Chester Drawers, held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, at the coliseum. These programs are for children 3-12 years of age. Programs are free and open to the public.

Only children who read 20 books this summer and turn in their reading logs by July 13 will be eligible to attend Waterworks/Fun Day, made possible by the Kosciusko Fire Department and Sunflower Food Stores. Waterworks/Fun Day will be held on Thursday, July 19 at 2 p.m. at the KJHS practice field. This day will include bounce houses, refreshments, door prizes and the opportunity to win a free bike. The bike giveaway, provided by Kosciusko Walmart, will conclude the Fun Day festivities. Children who read a minimum of 20 books this summer on the reading level they are reading at school and turn their reading log in on or before July 13 will have their names entered into the drawing. The Summer Library Program at the Attala County Library is designed to attract children to the library and promote the idea that reading is fun!

The Attala County Library invites you and your children to join us for a fun and exciting summer program. Summer Library Program registration ends Monday, June 4. Please come by the library during normal business hours to register your child. Children do not have to be present when parents register them for the Summer Library Program. However, children or their parents will need a library card to check out material from the library during Summer Library Program. The first library card is free and can be obtained by the parent bringing the child to the library along with the child’s social security card and filling out a registration form. Children who are at least 5 years old or have finished 5-year-old kindergarten and can write their name, are eligible to register for a library card.

The preschool children who are not yet reading are also invited to register and be a part of this great program. Parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, and other caregivers can share the fun of reading with children. By reading to your children, you are encouraging them to develop a lifelong love of books and reading.

Please call 289-5141 or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AttalaCountyLibrary for more information.