Library offers teen summer program; register by Monday

Area teens, ages 13-18, are encouraged to participate in “Libraries Rock!” the Attala County Library’s Teen Summer Library Program, from June 7 through July 13.

Teens are invited to come to the library and read for the chance to win a grand prize, as well as take part in special events offered throughout the summer.

Special events will include a weaving lesson with Shadow McKnight, a painting party with Suzanne Rush, a movie day, CD art, and a lip sync battle.

Registration for the Teen Summer Library Program ends Monday, June 4.

Teens must read six books on their reading level by July 10, to be eligible for the grand prize!

All programs will be at the Attala County Library. They are free and open to the public.

For more information, please call the Attala County Library at 289-5141 or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AttalaCountyLibrary.