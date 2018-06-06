Free legal aid available June 15
Wed, 06/06/2018 - 11:21pm
Thirty free family law clinics are scheduled across the state during June, which is Access to Justice Month, including in Attala County.
Thirty free family law clinics are scheduled across the state during June, which is Access to Justice Month, including in Attala County.
In most of gardening, some things are more practical than other more subtle pleasures. That... READ MORE
A Celebration of Life Service for Dorsey Winborn Dorsey, 74, were held Thursday, May 31, at 11... READ MORE
Fifty-three of the last 54 SEC football titles have been won by only six teams: Alabama, Auburn... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. George Hayes of Decatur are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming... READ MORE