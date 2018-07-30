McCool man arrested in deadly hit-and-run

McCool man arrested in deadly hit-and-runBy JASON DUSTIN,
Mon, 07/30/2018 - 12:20pm
The Attala County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest Sunday night in relation to the hit-and-run death of 20-year-old Bethany M. White of Louisville.
The Attala County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest Sunday night in relation to the hit-and-run death of 20-year-old Bethany M. White of Louisville.
I have been a really good “farm wife” this year with all my freezing vegetables, canning... READ MORE
Mr. Dexter Dabbs, 57, of Kosciusko, passed away July 29, 2018 at Baptist Hospital in Kosciusko... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Ray of Mantee are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of... READ MORE
NAACP meeting July 26
The monthly NAACP meeting will be held Thursday, July 26 at 6 p.m.... READ MORE