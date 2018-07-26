Meredith to be inducted into Ole Miss HoF

Meredith to be inducted into Ole Miss HoFBy NANCY GREEN,
Thu, 07/26/2018 - 1:51pm
Kosciusko native James Meredith is among those named to the Alumni Hall of Fame for 2018 at the University of Mississippi by the Ole Miss Alumni Association.
