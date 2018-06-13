Ministry volunteer retires
Wed, 06/13/2018 - 1:24pm
Marie Harmon was honored at a reception June 6 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership office marking her retirement following 30 years of volunteer service to Helping Hands Ministry.
Marie Harmon was honored at a reception June 6 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership office marking her retirement following 30 years of volunteer service to Helping Hands Ministry.
To the Editor:
I am writing this letter requesting that it be published... READ MORE
To say that McAdams’ Percy Lewis is the big man on campus would be somewhat of an... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. George Hayes of Decatur are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming... READ MORE