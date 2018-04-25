City courtroom gets video screens, detectors

There are two new additions to Kosciusko Municipal Court in recent weeks — one improving safety, the other transparency and convenience.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr