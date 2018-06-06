Name change for Capital Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center
Wed, 06/06/2018 - 11:08pm
Capital Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center is pleased to announce that Friday, June 1, the clinic officially changed its name to Capital Ortho.
