Evelyn Delories Holly

Fri, 07/20/2018 - 11:40am

Evelyn Delories Tierce Holly, 71, passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018, at Baptist-Attala in Kosciusko. 

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Evelyn Delories Holly

Evelyn Delories Tierce Holly, 71, passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018, at Baptist-Attala in... READ MORE

Jewel Dean Morgan
Infant Ripley James-Klien Jones
A.M. (Alex M.) 'Butch' Parish
Gerald Wayne Richardson
Mary Louise Ables

Weddings & Engagements

Gowan - Morgan

Bailie Nicole Gowan, daughter of Jeff and Shana Gowan of Kosciusko, and Kyle Edwards Morgan,... READ MORE

Melby - Rupard
Miles - Dodds
Cup - Thompson
Hayes - Ables
Sutton – Dew