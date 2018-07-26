FCA's Leathers easy to find

FCA's Leathers easy to findBy ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
Thu, 07/26/2018 - 12:51pm
Clayton Leathers is an easy person to find in the summertime.
Clayton Leathers is an easy person to find in the summertime.
I have been a really good “farm wife” this year with all my freezing vegetables, canning... READ MORE
Mr. Walter Anderson “W.A.” Collins, 78, formerly of West, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Ray of Mantee are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of... READ MORE
NAACP meeting July 26
The monthly NAACP meeting will be held Thursday, July 26 at 6 p.m.... READ MORE