Paris Nichols has signed to cheer with Holmes

  • 210 reads
Fri, 04/27/2018 - 1:01pm

Paris Nichols, KHS cheerleader, has signed to cheer with Holmes Community College. She is pictured here with her parents, Brandt and Dana Nichols.

Obituaries

Marie Watkins Clark

Marie Watkins Clark, 69, passed away on Thursday April 26, 2018. Graveside services will be 2 p... READ MORE

Willie Merl 'Sonny' Bates, Jr.
Hugh Lee Ballard, Jr.
Tommy Hearon
Verla Inez Eiler
William A. (Bill) Monroe, Sr.

Weddings & Engagements

Amanda Self to wed Matthew Page

James Keith Self of Kosciusko and Sheryl Self Haley and Dean Haley of Carrollton announce the... READ MORE

Kimberly Nicole Lepard engaged to Steven Blake Melton
Kassidy McKay Williams weds Bryan Koenig
Smith - McGill
Williams -Koenig
Dodd, Korokis to wed