Dixie Youth fall in state tourney

Dixie Youth fall in state tourneyBy LAURENCE HILLIARD,
Thu, 07/19/2018 - 10:00am
The 11- and 12-year-old Kosciusko Dixie Youth baseball All-Star season ended with two losses at the state tournament after an opening game victory.
The 11- and 12-year-old Kosciusko Dixie Youth baseball All-Star season ended with two losses at the state tournament after an opening game victory.
Jewel Dean Morgan, 83, of Kosciusko, passed away July 17, 2018.
Graveside services will... READ MORE
There is no telling where Kristopher Brown might be found on the field for the McAdams Bulldogs... READ MORE
Bailie Nicole Gowan, daughter of Jeff and Shana Gowan of Kosciusko, and Kyle Edwards Morgan,... READ MORE