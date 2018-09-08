Tigers, Whippets slow-pitch squads warm up in Winona

Tigers, Whippets slow-pitch squads warm up in WinonaBy JASON DUSTIN,
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 8:26am
The Ethel High School and Kosciusko High School slow-pitch softball teams met in a 4-inning warm-up on Saturday in Winona, with the Tigers winning 3-2.
