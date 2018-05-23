Kosy’s Mitchell named MAC All-Star

By ROCKY HIGGINBOTHAM,
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 5:06pm

Fresh off a Class 4A state championship performance last week, Kosciusko fast-pitch standout Katie Mitchell is now prepping for an all-star performance.

 
 
---
