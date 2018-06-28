Jim Crowder named Central Holmes head football coach

Jim Crowder named Central Holmes head football coachBy ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
Thu, 06/28/2018 - 4:42am
After years of watching other head coaches, Jim Crowder decided it was time for him to take on the role himself.
After years of watching other head coaches, Jim Crowder decided it was time for him to take on the role himself.
Telemarketers may just cause the collapse of my Southern Belle charm.
Annie Catherine Lea Owen, 101, passed away, June 24, 2018, at The Blake in Flowood, MS.
Ask almost any coach familiar with French Camp Academy and they will tell you that you never... READ MORE